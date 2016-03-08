Petkim's net profit increased by 14%

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, net profit of Petkim PetroKimya Holding A.Ş. made 639.2 million Turkish liras (about 220 million USD), Report was told in the company.

According to the information, it is more by 14% than in the previous year. In 2015, revenues of Petkim totally amounted to 4 532.6 million Turkish liras (approximately 1.6 bln. USD), that allowed to increase the amount of assets to 5,460 million Turkish liras (approximately 1.9 bln. USD).

Last year, the actual production of Petkim has reached 87% of potential production of the holding.