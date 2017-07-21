Petkim Holding listed on foreign trade investment companies

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim Holding, mainly owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has been included in the list of foreign trade investment companies.

Report informs citing Turkish media, the decree was published in the official newspaper and entered into force.

According to decree of the Ministry of Economy, Petkim ranked 57th in the list of foreign trade investment companies.

Tax exemptions are applied to the listed companies.

Notably, SOCAR acquired Petkim (51%) in 2008 for $ 2,040 bln and started to operate in Turkey. At present, SOCAR owns 51% stake in Petkim Holding, remaining shares of Petkim are traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Petkim is Turkey's first and only petrochemical complex and largest exporter of Aegean Region.