"Petkim" increased production power by 13%

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Main assets of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Turkey - Petkim PetroChemical Holding Corporation raised its production power by 13% from 3,2 million tons up to 3,6 million tons. Reports informs referring to SOCAR, this figure got through allocation of investment to etylen and PTA plants in sum of 144 million dollars.

That's to say, annual production power of etylen plant increased from 520 thousand tons up to 588 thousand tons.

General director of Petkim Sadeddin Gorgud stated that, by increasing of production power of the holding, expenditure of natural gas at the enterprises of the company will be reduced, but productivity and profity will be rised.