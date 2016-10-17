New gold deposit discovered in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ British Anglo-Asian Mining Plc., which is engaged in gold, silver and copper production in Azerbaijan, has received a new license for gold exploration in a new source in "Gadabay" deposit.
Report informs, the new deposit named "Ugur".
"Ugur" locates 3 km north-west from the company's alkaline plantation. Conducted tests and excavation samples recovered 87% gold in the area.
Company CEO Reza Vaziri said that this field is of great importance: "I believe that Anglo-Asian is in a very important position, and it will allow the company to carry out sustainable production in mineral-rich "Gadabay" field.
According to the information, 20 various tests revealed that the precious metal locates in a depth of 360 meters. Key issue of attention is that to 34 meters, 0,39 grams fell per ton, to 13 meters 0,83 g/t and to 35 meters 5,45 g/t.
The statement declares that in the future, exploration area of "Ugur" deposit will be expanded up to 1 500 meters south.
Anglo-Asian Mining Plc. has already launched study of measurement of total depth and characteristics of mineralization in the initial phase. The main works are expected to begin in 2017.
Tural İbadlıNews Author
