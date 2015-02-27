Minister of Industry and Trade of Czech Republic visits Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Jan Mládek will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 3.Report was told in the Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan, further development of economic cooperation between the two countries will be discussed during the talks with the Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev and other members of the government of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic in 2014 reached 1.5 billion euros, which is 23% more than in 2013. Czech Republic mainly buys oil in Azerbaijan, in turn supplying industrial equipment and consumer goods.

Business forum will be organized during the visit, to be attended by 32 Czech companies and banks.The event was organized by the Foundation for the Promotion of Export and Investments (AZPROMO), established by the Ministry of Economy and Industry of Azerbaijan.The Chamber for Economic Relations with CIS countries is the organizer on the Czech side.