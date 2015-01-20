Minister of Ecology: New gold deposits discovered in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/"New gold deposits were discovered in the territory of Azerbaijan," Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyn Baghirov said to journalists, Report informs.

"The work was done in two gold deposits. New gold deposits were also discovered in some more places. The computational work is underway on the discovered fields," the minister stated.

H.Baghirov added that, new discovered deposits are located in the north of Lesser and Greater Caucasus: "The excavation work is still underway. The discovery of new gold deposits are revealed."

H.Baghirov also noted that, the map of gold deposits was published in 2014 in Azerbaijan for the first time: "It was published on the initiative of the Ministry of Environment."