Industry production reduced 1,1% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ On January-April, 2016 compared to the same period of 2015 producers’ prices for industrial goods increased by 8.0%, as well as, for mining industry by 7.4%, for manufacturing industry by 8.6%, for production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam 7.5%; there is no change in prices for water supply, treatment and processing of waste, Report was told in the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

During April, 2016 compared to March producers’ prices of industrial goods increased by 2.4%, as well as, for mining industry by 2.7%, for manufacturing industry by 1.6%; there is no change in prices for production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam; water supply, treatment and processing of waste. Producers’ prices in mining industry for extraction of crude oil and natural gas increased by 2.7%, metal ores by 3.1%, stone, sand, gravel, salt and other mining industry products 0.4%.

During the month producers’ prices in metallurgy industry increased by 21.0%, printing industry 13.4%, production of clothes 5.3%, chemical industry 4.2%, production of rubber and plastic products 3.6%, tobacco products and textile industry 2.7%, leather and leather goods, shoes 0.5%, furniture 0.4%, pharmaceutics products 0.2%, timber and wood items 0.1%; prices for production of beverages decreased by 2.2%, paper and cardboard, finished metal products and electrical equipment (except machine and equipment) 0.3%, production of computers and other electrical equipment, as well as machine and equipment 0.1%.

There are no significant changes in the producers’ prices on other types of activity of manufacturing industry.