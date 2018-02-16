Gold production in Azerbaijan soars more than seven times

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ 744.8 kg of gold produced in Azerbaijan in January 2018, which is 7.1 times more than in the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC) of Azerbaijan.

According to official statistics, the finished product stock by February 1, 2018 was 40 kilograms.

Notably, last year Azerbaijan produced 6,391 tons of gold (3,4 times more) compared to 2016.

At present, gold production in Azerbaijan is carried out in Dashkasan (AzerGold CJSC) and Gadabay (Anglo-Asian Mining, Britain).

In Azerbaijan, the gold and silver is mined by the Anglo-Asian Mining in the framework of the contract such as PSA (production sharing), signed on 21 August 1997. Azerbaijan's share in the contract is 51%, share of the British company "Anglo-Asian Mining Plc." is 49%. First gold production in Gadabay field began in 2009.