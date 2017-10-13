Gold and silver production in Azerbaijan increased

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September this year gold production in Azerbaijan made 4 434,6 kg which is 3,1 times more than the same period last year. Silver production increased by 14.1% and made 311.8 kg.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

Notably, gold production in Azerbaijan carried out in Dashkasan (AzerGold CJSC) and Gedabek (Anglo-Asian Mining (Britain)).

In Azerbaijan, the gold and silver mined in the framework of the contract such as PSA (production sharing), signed on 21 August 1997. The agreement includes the development of six fields: in Nakhchivan - 1, Gadabay - 2, Kalbajar and Zangilan, which are currently under Armenian occupation - 3. The agreement Azerbaijan's share is 51% of the British company "Anglo Asian Mining Plc." - 49%.