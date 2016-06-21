EBRD increases stake in Holcim (Azerbaijan)

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering the possibility to increase its stake in Holcim (Azerbaijan) - the largest cement and clinker producer in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the bank’s statement says.

The purpose of additional investment is to improve the energy efficiency of the enterprise through the use of alternative energy sources.

Currently, EBRD’s stake in Holcim (Azerbaijan) is 10%. The Bank intends to increase this number to 20%.

Shareholder of the company is also a Swiss company Holcim (76%), another 14% of shares belong to private individuals.