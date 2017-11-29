Director: Carbamide plant construction almost completes 95%

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of SOCAR's Carbamide plant in Sumgayit almost completes 94,7%.

Report informs, director of the plant Khayal Jafarov said at the “Caspian Oil and Central Asia Oil Refining and Petrochemicals" conference in Baku.

According to him, 98.4% of total work was fulfilled at the plant: "Engineering works, procurement fulfilled by 100%, installation 91.7%".

Jafarov also noted that mechanical works will be completed by late 2017, testing works will start in early 2018, while the plant will be commissioned in mid-2018.

He added that during the construction of the plant, 2 200-3 600 people worked here. During the operation, the plant will have 400-450 workers.

According to Jafarov, the enterprise will produce 650,000-660,000 tons of carbamide per year: "150,000-200,000 tons of this will be for domestic market and the rest will be exported. Main export route will be Turkey. Georgia, other Black Sea and Mediterranean countries may also become export routes”.