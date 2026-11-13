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    Digital development of Azerbaijani enterprises to be evaluated on Lumina platform

    Industry
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 12:54
    Digital development of Azerbaijani enterprises to be evaluated on Lumina platform

    Digital development at Azerbaijani enterprises will be evaluated using the Lumina platform, Head of the Digital Economy Development Support Program project at the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy Sahil Balazada said at the Technological and Green Transformation of Industry event held in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the idea of creating the platform arose at the World Economic Forum.

    "This is an artificial intelligence-based platform where advanced factories share their experience. We will conduct the main testing in 2027 during the selection stage: participating companies will calculate their initial digitalization indices on this platform. When they implement their digital solutions, we will conduct an assessment for them again. Thus, using Lumina, we will be able to clearly compare from what level the enterprises started and what results they achieved after digitalization," he noted.

    4SIM Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry
    4SİM: Müəssisələrdə rəqəmsal inkişaf "Lumina" platforması ilə qiymətləndiriləcək
    Цифровое развитие предприятий Азербайджана оценят на платформе "Lumina"
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