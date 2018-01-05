Construction of SOCAR Polymer’s Polypropylene Plant completes 93%

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ 93.1% of construction works at Polypropylene Plant (PP) of SOCAR Polymer, built in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and 71.2% of the construction works at High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Plant have been completed.

Report informs citing the company.

96.7% of the total work at polypropylene production facility with capacity of 180,000 tons/year was completed in late December 2017. Detailed engineering works on polypropylene production facility were executed by 99.9%, procurement by 100% and construction works by 93.1%.

86.8% of high-density polyethylene facility with production capacity of 120,000 tons/year were executed. The detailed engineering work of the facility was completed by 99.8%, procurement 99.8%, construction works 71.2%.