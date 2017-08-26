 Top
    Azerbaijan produced clothes worth 44 mln AZN in first half year

    The clothing production has soared by 49%© Report

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2017, clothes worth 44 188,8 mln. AZN were produced in Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), the clothing production up by 49% compared to corresponding period in 2016.

    In reporting period, 166,5 thousand knitwear garments, 1 430,4 thousand pairs of socks and 170,5 thousand men’s suits were manufactured.

    The price of clothes decreased by 0,4% in July compared to June. In the reporting period, the price of clothing soared by 18,3%. 

