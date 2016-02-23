Baku hosts conference on industrial development

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today conference entitled 'State support for the development of industry' has been held in the Baku Business Center.

Report informs, the event opened with introductory remarks of Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov.

According to N.Safarov, increase of employment in the industrial field and training of highly qualified personnel are one of major challenges: 'You know inspections in the field of entrepreneurship has been reduced for 2 years. Number of licenses has been reduced from 57 to 39. Duty rate reduced by 2-4-fold.'