    'Azərikimya' hosts delegation of Association of Local Authorities of Lithuania

    Guests were given detailed informed about works in chemical industry

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azərikimya" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) hosted a delegation led by President of the Association of Local Authorities of Lithuania, Druskininkai Mayor, Ričardas Malinauskas.

    Report informs citing the SOCAR.

    According to the information, Chairman of the PU Supervisory Board, MP Mukhtar Babayev gave information to the guests on development stages of Azerbaijan's petrochemical industry, reconstruction of Sumgayit as chemical industrial centre as well as on Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Carbamide Plant and SOCAR-Polymer LLC.

    President of the Association of Local Authorities of Lithuania, Druskininkai Mayor, Ričardas Malinauskas stressed dynamic development of ties in various fields between the two countries, the Lithuanian government intention to further develop friendly relations with Azerbaijan, also, expressed his confidence that the cooperation will make new contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations.

    MP of the Azerbaijani parliament Kamran Nabizade and Chairman of Sumgayit city Local Authority, Sultan Asadov attended the meeting. 

