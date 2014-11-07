Azerikimya holds a tender for the purchase of the treatment plant

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Production Association "Azerikimya" of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has announced an open tender for the design, supply, control of construction and carriage of supervision works of "Purified industrial wastewater".

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the companies or consortium having experience in base design of wastewater treatment of industrial waters installations, ensuring and monitoring the progress of construction and completed at least 2 projects are invited to take part in the tender.

To obtain the status of the applicant appeal to the customer and acceptance of all conditions of the tender is needed. Legal address, bank details, the annual turnover for the past 2 years, and copies of the annual reports, certificate of tax debt absence and other arrears of payments are also required.

Those wishing to participate in the tender should submit their proposals to the address: Republic of Azerbaijan, AZ 5000, the city of Sumgait, Samad Vurgun st., 86, Production Association "Azerikimya" or email nesimi.aslanov@socar.az.

Competition Coordinator - Nasimi Aslanov, tel: (+994 12) 521 25 22; Fax: (+994 12) 521 25 71.

Proposals for tenders are accepted until 6:00 p.m. December 22, 2014. Opening of bids will take place on December 23.