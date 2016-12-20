Azerbaijan will optimize usage of energy in industry

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan plans to optimize use of energy in industry and coordination of supply and demand.

Report informs, Strategic Road Map for development of heavy industry and machine building in Azerbaijan Republic says.

Under the agreement, as a result of discussions held with the major producers and consumers of energy market forecasting and planning activities in this area will be improved on the basis of international experience, the potential development directions of the current tariff policy will be determined, as well as application of the differential treatment will be considered. In addition, supportive measures will be taken in energy market for strengthening of coordination between producer and consumer businesses and joint planning of pre-production potential. To this end, coordination between producer and consumer of energy enterprises will be organized.