Azerbaijan transfers several non-metal deposits to AzerGold CJSC

President Ilham Aliyev has amended a decree on improving activities in the use of subsoil resources, excluding the oil and gas sector, as well as related changes to several presidential decrees and orders.

The head of state signed a new decree to this effect, Report news agency informs.

Under the document, subsoil plots identified by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan within a number of non-metallic mineral deposits have been transferred for use by AzerGold CJSC to boost efficiency and meet market demand.

The deposits include the Garadagh I and II limestone fields in Baku's Garadagh district, the Guzdek deposit spanning the Garadagh and Absheron districts, the Katekhchay I and II fields in Zagatala district, the Balakanchay I and II fields in Balakan district, the Aghchay I sand and gravel field in Oghuz district, and the Imishli sand and gravel field in Imishli district.