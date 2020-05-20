​Azerbaijan to start bus manufacture this year

Construction of a factory to manufacture buses and trucks in Hajigabul Industrial District is about to complete, Emin Akhundov, Chairman of the Board of Azermash OJSC, told Report.

According to him, equipment had to be installed in the plant: “However, coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in installation of the equipment. Dates to install the equipment will be specified in June. The plant is expected to manufacture buses by the end of this year.”

On April 19, 2019, a groundbreaking ceremony for a bus and truck factory was held in the industrial zone of Hajigabul. 25% of shares are owned by Azermash, 75% - by Kartal Az.

The total cost of the project is 10 million euros. It is planned to invest EUR 6 million in the initial stage, EUR 4 million in the second stage. The plant will produce 500 units at the first stage, and 1000 units of buses and trucks at the second stage. The sale price of the bus will be 135-200 thousand euros, depending on the configuration, and the truck will cost 70-90 thousand euros.