Azerbaijan to soar propylene and polyethylene production in coming years

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Polyethylene and propylene production will increase by 3% in Azerbaijan next year compared to 2017 forecast and to make 110.600 tons and 58.300 tons respectively.

Report informs citing the economic forecasts developed by the Ministry of Economy for 2018 and next three years.

According to document, 60,000 tons of propylene, 113.900 tons of polyethylene is expected to be produced in 2019.

As expected in 2020, this figure will reach 61.800 tons of propylene, 117.400 tons of polyethylene, in 2021 will make 63.700 tons of propylene, 120.900 tons of polyethylene.