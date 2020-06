Azerbaijan sees 30% growth in silver production

​Azerbaijan sees 30% growth in silver production

12 June, 2020 14:59

https://report.az/storage/news/cdbbc0ea3df0b2c63e44518cbb3a7150/b01f0308-89db-4350-9d84-f0bfb7c1b4d6_292.jpg Azerbaijan produced 1,432.7 kg of gold in January-May 2020, up 2.6% from 2019, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee. As of June 1, 20120, the stocks of finished products stood at 242.6 kg. Silver production increased 29.8% to 1,772.2 kg. Finished products made up 348.8 kg.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.