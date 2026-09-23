Azerbaijan plans to increase annual export potential of mining, metallurgy industry to $2B

Azerbaijan plans to increase the annual export potential of the mining and metallurgy industry to approximately $2 billion based on average global prices in 2025, according to the "State Program for the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgy Industry for 2027-2030," approved by President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

The document envisages new production capacities are planned to be established, including a processing plant for the Dashkasan iron ore deposit project, a pellet production plant, a hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant, a new rolling mill of Baku Steel Company CJSC, an electrolysis plant of Azeraluminium LLC in Ganja, a titanium-based calcination and anode baking plant, and a flotation plant at the Soyudlu (Zod) deposit.

The program also aims attracting foreign investment to the industry and more than doubling added value, taking into account the production capacities planned to be established.