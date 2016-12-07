 Top
    AzMeCo declares re-organization

    Reason is merging with two companies

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Methanol Co. LLC (AzMeCo) has announced its re-organization.

    Report informs citing the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan.

    According to information, reason is merging with Froil and Caspian Trade Company LLCs. Creditors may submit their claims at apartment 17-18, house 50, Nizami Street, Baku.

    Notably, AzMeCo is under control of the "Aqrarkredit" CJSC non-banking credit institution due to overdue loans taken from the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC. The company is expected to be acquired by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). 

