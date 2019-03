Azerbaijan manufactured machinery and equipment, transport facilities, cars and trailers worth AZN 34.5 mln in January-February 2019.

The State Statistical Committee told Report that car manufacturing tripled, machinery and equipment rose by 80.8%, and production of other transport facilities slipped 4.5%.

Azerbaijan manufactured no air-conditioners, 288 tractors, up 2.1-fold from the previous year.

176 private cars were manufactured in the reporting period.