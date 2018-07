Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2014, Azerbaijan produced motor vehicles and trailers in the amount of 12.5 million manats. Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, in comparison with the same period last year, production in the equivalent price increased by 91.1%.

According to statistical data, in the first 8 months of this year Azerbaijan produced 1,771 cars, 180 trucks and 874 tractors. Production of all types of products is growing.

Production of passenger cars increased by 5.4 times in comparison with January-August 2013, trucks - by 22.4%, while the production of tractors has doubled.