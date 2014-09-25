Azerbaijan increased exports of chemical products

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, compared to the same period last year, exports of chemical products increased by 12.3%. In total exports, the share of chemical products amounted to 0.3%.
According to the State Statistics Committee, during the period as a whole, Azerbaijan produced chemical products in the amount of 192.878 mln manats (248.3 mln dollars). In comparison with January-August 2013 chemical production in price equivalent has increased by 12.1%.
In 2013 chemical products worth 57.169 dollars were exported. Compared with 2012, exports decreased by 67.8%. In total exports, the share of chemical products amounted to 0.24%.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook