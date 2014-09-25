Azerbaijan increased exports of chemical products

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2014, Azerbaijan exported chemical products worth 45.631 mln dollars.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, compared to the same period last year, exports of chemical products increased by 12.3%. In total exports, the share of chemical products amounted to 0.3%.

According to the State Statistics Committee, during the period as a whole, Azerbaijan produced chemical products in the amount of 192.878 mln manats (248.3 mln dollars). In comparison with January-August 2013 chemical production in price equivalent has increased by 12.1%.

In 2013 chemical products worth 57.169 dollars were exported. Compared with 2012, exports decreased by 67.8%. In total exports, the share of chemical products amounted to 0.24%.