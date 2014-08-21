Azerbaijan increased exports of chemical products

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2014, Azerbaijan exported chemical products worth 39.02 mln dollars.

Report informs refering to the State Customs Committee, exports of chemical products increased by 4.8% compared to the same period of 2013.

Total amount of exports in January-July was 0.3%.

It should be noted that during 2013, Azerbaijan exported chemical products worth 57,169 mln dollars. In comparison with 2013 the export of chemical products increased by 67.3%.

In the structure of total exports in last year the share of chemical products amounted to 0.2%.