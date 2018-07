Baku. September 18. REPORT.AZ/ During January-August 2014, Azerbaijan produced 1.911 million tons of cement.

Report informs reffering to the State Statistics Committee, compared to the same period last year, production increased by 40.9%.

As of September 1, 2014, in the warehouses of enterprises there is a stock of cement in the amount of 142.8 thousand tons.

Note that in 2013 the production of cement in Azerbaijan made 2,039 mln tons. Compared with 2012, cement production increased by 3.8%.