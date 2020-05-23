Top

Azerbaijan gets 68% rise in methanol production

​Azerbaijan gets 68% rise in methanol production

Azerbaijan produced 161,100 tonnes of methanol (methyl alcohol) in January-April 2020, up 67.6% from the previous year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Methanol is produced by SOCAR's Methanol Plant in Garadagh. The plant has been operational since 2013. In November 2016, SOCAR Methanol LLC took over the management of the plant. Since October 2018, it has been incorporated into SOCAR's structure and is currently operating as the SOCAR Methanol Plant. Nearly 400 employees are employed at the factory, which has an annual production capacity of 650-700 thousand tons.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!