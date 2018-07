Azerbaijan creates company with 100,000 AZN capital

31 January, 2018 10:42

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Taxes has registered Metal Construction Industry LLC. Report informs referring to the ministry, legal address of the new company is house 4, Sulh Street, Bakikhanov settlement, Sabunchu district, Baku city, authorized capital 100,000 AZN. Its legal representative is Khalig Ahmad Jafarov.