Anglo-Asian Mining increases gold production

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/Anglo- Asian Mining company announced that, the company's shares soar on record gold production atthe field in Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to mining.com, the company's shares increased by 23% to 7.25 pounds per share.

In addition, the statement posted on the company website says that, the company increased production by 32.8% to 35,938 ounces between January and June, and targeted an output of 70,000 to 75,000 ounces for 2015.

According to the Chief Executive Reza Vaziri, gold production in the period exceeded the group's internal production estimateand ideally positioned Anglo Asian for a strong remainder of 2015.