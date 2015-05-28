Anglo Asian Mining Company completed 2014 with a loss

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Company Anglo Asian Mining PLC, the operator of the development projects of gold, silver and copper, has completed 2014 with a loss. Report informs referring to official report of the company, it's due to the fall in world market prices of precious metals.

The company in 2014 posted a loss of $ 14.4 million dollars. Last year, revenues decreased from 70.8 to 68 million dollars. Earnings for the previous year amounted to 1.4 million dollars.

The company noted that 2015 began with positive trends and price fluctuations are expected in the end of the year. In comparison with the results of 2014, this year the market expected positive changes.

This morning on the London Stock Exchange shares AnqloAsian Mining PLC decreased by 8.9% and were sold at a price of 5 pence per share. The total value of the company amounted to 5.7 million pounds.

In Azerbaijan, the gold and silver mined in the framework of the contract such as PSA (Production Sharing Agreement), signed on 21 August 1997. The agreement includes the development of six fields: in Nakhchivan - 1, Gadabay - 2, Kalbajar and Zangilan, which are currently under Armenian occupation - 3. The agreement Azerbaijan's share is 51% of the British company "Anglo Asian Mining Plc." - 49%.