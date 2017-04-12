71% work in Polypropylene plant within SOCAR Polymer completes

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of SOCAR Polymer project in the territory of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park continues successfully.

Report informs, SOCAR Polymer senior financial analyst Babek Beydullayev said at today's 4th International Conference Caspian Energy Forum 2017.

He noted that 71% work on Polypropylene Plant, 27% of work on High-density Polyethylene Plant have been implemented. According to him, mechanical works will be completed by year end.

Company representative told that production will start in 2018: “Two units in SOCAR Polymer will annually produce 180 thousand tons and 120 thousand tons of high-density polyethylene: "Production of polypropylene will rise to 300 thousand tons/year after launch of SOCAR-GPC project. 30-40% products will be realized in domestic market, 60-70% tol be exported to Turkey and Europe”.