27,8 milliard manat industry products were produced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October of this year 27,8 milliard manat products were produced by industry entities of Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to information given by State Statistic Committee.

71,2% of industrial products were produced in mining sector, and 35.6 million tons oil and 15.5 milliard cubic metre marketable gas and other products were produced in this sector accordingly.

Production volume in processing sector forms 22,8% of the total industrial products, especially growth was observed in production of food products, tobacco products, weaving, clothing, chemistry, construction materials, ready metal products, electric equipment, automobile and trailers, other transport means and etc.

5,3% of produced industrial products were share of production, distibution and electric supply, gas and steam production, and 0,7% water supply, waste treatment and processing.

Production volume in non-oil sector of industry rose by 6,3% in comparison with January-October period of previous year, but it fell by 1,7% in oil-gas sector.

93,0% of total industrial production was share of goods (commodities), but 7,0% of industrial services. 80,6% of production was produced at private sector.