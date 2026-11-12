Youth Summer Olympic Games: Azerbaijani boxer Guler Huseynova wins silver medal

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijani boxer Guler Huseynova has won a silver medal at the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report.

Competing in the women's 51 kg weight category in Senegal, the national team member faced Grenyellis Garcia of Venezuela in the final.

Huseynova lost to her opponent and finished second at the Olympic Games. With this achievement, she made history as the first Azerbaijani female boxer to win a medal at the Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Earlier, several Azerbaijani male boxers had won medals at the Summer Youth Olympic Games. Rufat Huseynov (49 kg) won gold at Nanjing 2014, while Salman Alizada (48 kg) and Elvin Isayev (57 kg) claimed silver medals at Singapore 2010. Nurlan Safarov (60 kg) won bronze at Buenos Aires 2018.