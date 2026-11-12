Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Youth Summer Olympic Games: Azerbaijani boxer Guler Huseynova wins silver medal

    Individual sports
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 17:01
    Youth Summer Olympic Games: Azerbaijani boxer Guler Huseynova wins silver medal

    Azerbaijani boxer Guler Huseynova has won a silver medal at the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report.

    Competing in the women's 51 kg weight category in Senegal, the national team member faced Grenyellis Garcia of Venezuela in the final.

    Huseynova lost to her opponent and finished second at the Olympic Games. With this achievement, she made history as the first Azerbaijani female boxer to win a medal at the Summer Youth Olympic Games.

    Earlier, several Azerbaijani male boxers had won medals at the Summer Youth Olympic Games. Rufat Huseynov (49 kg) won gold at Nanjing 2014, while Salman Alizada (48 kg) and Elvin Isayev (57 kg) claimed silver medals at Singapore 2010. Nurlan Safarov (60 kg) won bronze at Buenos Aires 2018.

    Summer Youth Olympic Games Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Silver medal
    Yeniyetmələrin Yay Olimpiya Oyunları: Azərbaycan boksçusu Gülər Hüseynova gümüş medal qazanıb
    Азербайджанская боксерша впервые завоевала медаль на летних Юношеских Олимпийских играх
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:46
    Trump: US no longer needs deal with Iran
    Other countries
    17:32
    MP: Media plays key role in promoting ideology of Azerbaijanism
    Domestic policy
    17:14
    17 pilots trained at Gabala Flight Crew Training Center since 2024
    Infrastructure
    17:01
    Youth Summer Olympic Games: Azerbaijani boxer Guler Huseynova wins silver medal
    Individual sports
    16:59
    Vugar Zifaroghlu: Ideology of Azerbaijanism should be promoted more widely
    Domestic policy
    16:46
    Five Cessna 172 S aircraft to be purchased for training Azerbaijani pilots
    Infrastructure
    16:35
    Photo
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Moldovan President in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    16:33
    Plenković: Croatia hopes to receive gas supplies from Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    16:29
    European Council president: EU should clearly outline principles for peace in Ukraine
    Other countries
    All News Feed