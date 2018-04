World Cup Quarterfinals: Shahriyar Mammadyarov and Sergey Karjakin played a draw

24 September, 2015 17:48

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Quarterfinal games of the World Chess Cup continue in Baku. Report informs, Azerbaijani chess player Shahriyar Mammadyarov played a draw in the second leg game against Russian Sergey Karjakin. Contestants will play tomorrow the tie-break.