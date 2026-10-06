World Championships: Hidayat Heydarov secures another victory – UPDATED

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Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has secured another victory at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

According to Report, the athlete competing in the 73kg weight category defeated Finland's Valtteri Olin in the round of 32.

In the round of 16, he will face Italy's Giovanni Esposito.

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Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73kg) began his performance at the World Championships in Baku with a victory.

According to Report, the athlete faced Akil Gjakova of Kosovo in the round of 64.

After defeating his opponent, Heydarov advanced to the next stage. In the round of 32, the Olympic champion faced Finland's Valtteri Olin.

Khadija Gadashova (57kg) and Rashid Mammadaliyev (73kg) will also compete on the tatami today.

The World Championships will run through October 11. On the opening day of the competition, Azerbaijani national team member Ahmad Yusifov won the gold medal in the 60kg weight category.

The medal marked Azerbaijan's fourth gold at the senior World Judo Championships and the country's first world title in the 60kg category.