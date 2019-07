Vagif Shirinov has left the post of head coach of the Azerbaijani national boxing team.

Report informs that experienced specialist wrote on his Facebook page.

He announced that he left the post of head coach, which held at the invitation of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation. Shirinov worked about one year in the main team, while about two years in junior team.

Shirinov expressed gratitude to the Federation, as well as teammates for trust and support.