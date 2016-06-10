​Two-time European Champion: My doping test wasn't positive at London Olympics

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ "My doping test turned out positive in Houston. Everyone knows that. Some people say that I was caught with the doping dose at the London Olympics as well. This is not true. There is no official information about the alleged incident in London".

Report was told by a member of Azerbaijan national weightlifting team Valentin Hristov (62 kg).

Admitting his failure on the doping test last year at the World Championships in Houston, the two-time European champion denied information that he used prohibited drugs at London Olympics in 2012.

Valentin Hristov won the gold medals in the European Championship in 2012 and 2015. He did not pass doping tests at the world championship and won the bronze medal.