Report News Agency selected The Best Information Agency on Sports 2015

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The activity of Report News Agency during 2015 was highly appreciated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Today, Report was presented "The Best Information Agency on Sports 2015" Award at the ceremony, which was held at Fairmont hotel, Baku.

The award was presented to Murad Aliyev, Editor-in-chief of the Report News Agency by Namig Abdullayev, Olympics champion of Azerbaijan on freestyle wrestling.

During 2015 the most important events in the country were extensively covered by the agency's website. The first European Games, Baku-2015 may be mentioned. In particular, during the Games, Report journalists have prepared and delivered breaking news, interviews and photo reports from the Baku 2015 venues to readers.

Due to the broadcasting the news about European Games and their quality, Report became one of the most operative information resources of the country. Thus, www.report.az posted 2,172 pieces of news during the Games. 1,003 of them were in Azerbaijani, 631 Russian and 538 English news. Readers had a chance to watch competitions live and see photos of the most exciting moments through the agency's website.

The agency's staff prepared breaking news, interviews and photo-reports during Euro 2016 qualifying stage of the away and home games, the training camp and matches abroad of the Azerbaijani team, as well as 'Qarabag' and 'Gabala' football clubs' home and away games at the European Cup, and other world's national teams and European championship performances