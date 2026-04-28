Participants parade held at President Cup 2026 rowing event in Mingachevir
Individual sports
- 28 April, 2026
- 16:20
At the international tournament President Cup 2026 in rowing, kayak, and canoe, a parade and team presentation took place, Report informs.
The event was held in Mingachevir, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports together with the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.
More than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan participated in the parade.
The competitions started the day before in Aghdam at the Sarsang Reservoir and will conclude on May 1.
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