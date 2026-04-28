Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Participants parade held at President Cup 2026 rowing event in Mingachevir

    Individual sports
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 16:20
    Participants parade held at President Cup 2026 rowing event in Mingachevir

    At the international tournament President Cup 2026 in rowing, kayak, and canoe, a parade and team presentation took place, Report informs.

    The event was held in Mingachevir, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports together with the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

    More than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan participated in the parade.

    The competitions started the day before in Aghdam at the Sarsang Reservoir and will conclude on May 1.

    Participants parade held at President Cup 2026 rowing event in Mingachevir
    Participants parade held at President Cup 2026 rowing event in Mingachevir
    Participants parade held at President Cup 2026 rowing event in Mingachevir
    Participants parade held at President Cup 2026 rowing event in Mingachevir
    Participants parade held at President Cup 2026 rowing event in Mingachevir
    Participants parade held at President Cup 2026 rowing event in Mingachevir

    President Cup 2026 regatta Mingachevir Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation
    Photo
    "Prezident Kuboku 2026": Komandaların rəsmi paradı və təqdimatı keçirilib
    Photo
    В Мингячевире прошел парад участников международного турнира "Кубок президента-2026" по гребле

    Latest News

    17:10

    Peter Tase: Ocampo long been 'embodiment of corruption'

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Interagency working group formed to improve climate legislation in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    16:59

    Azerbaijan becomes full member of Network for Greening the Financial System

    Finance
    16:49

    Azerbaijan's top 10 private firms boost non-oil exports 2.6-fold

    Business
    16:42
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Brazil discuss investment cooperation

    Business
    16:32
    Photo

    President Cup 2026: Azerbaijani rowers grab four more medals

    Individual sports
    16:21

    Sabina Aliyeva: Proposals prepared on children's online safety

    Social security
    16:17
    Photo

    AZAL adds another Airbus A320neo to its fleet

    Infrastructure
    16:16

    Tokayev: Astana and Tokyo begin preparations for Central Asia–Japan summit

    Other countries
    All News Feed