Official opening ceremony of President Cup 2026 regatta in Mingachevir

The official opening ceremony of the President Cup 2026 international regatta will take place in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir today, Report informs.

The event includes a parade and the opening ceremony of the rowing and canoeing regatta, organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

The parade is scheduled from 02:00 pm to 03:00 pm (GMT+4), after which the participating teams will march along Heydar Aliyev Avenue.

Starting at 07:00 pm, the grand opening of the regatta will be held at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center. The event program includes a variety of dance and musical performances, as well as specially prepared show acts.

The event will conclude with fireworks. The competitions began the day before in Aghdara at the Sarsang Reservoir. More than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan will participate in the President Cup 2026 international regatta.

The regatta will conclude on May 1.