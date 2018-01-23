Named Azerbaijani judokas to compete in Grand Slam contests

© Judo.az

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Squad of the Azerbaijani national judo team to participate in the Grand Slam contests in Paris, France and Dusseldorf, Germany.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), 11 judokas will represent the country in the prestigious tournaments. Tarlan Kerimov, Ilgar Mushkiyev (both 66 kg), Fagan Guluzade (81 kg), Rufat Ismayilov, Abdulhagg Rasullu (both 90 kg), Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) will participate in the men's competition, Bazarragcha Erdenabat (48 kg), Buyankhishig Purevsuren (52 kg), Ichinkhorlo Munkhtsedev (57 kg), Iryna Kindzerska (+78 kg) in women's tournament.

Notably, Azerbaijani national team currently trains at the training base in the Baku Olympic Stadium under the guidance of head coach Ruslan Mashurenko. The competition in Paris will be held on February 10-11, in Düsseldorf on February 23-25.