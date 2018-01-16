International Auto Show features Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The organizer of the Formula 1 race in Azerbaijan Baku Baku City Circuit (BCC) has again opened a stand at the 28th International Auto Show in NEC Arena in Birmingham, England.

Report informs, visitors were given a chance to win a two-way travel package to Azerbaijan and racing tickets, as well as opportunity to compete in the BCC in simulators.

Visitors were provided with detailed information about Baku City Circuit (BCC) and various ticket options on sale.

Notably, International Auto Show is the world's largest Auto Show, held every year before the Formula 1 racing. Within the framework of the exhibition visitors are offered the opportunity to get acquainted with the latest innovations in auto sport and automobile fields along with Formula 1 bolids and cars of other speed competitions.