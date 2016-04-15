FIDE suspends Ukrainian chess players from participating in tournaments

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ FIDE temporarily disqualified the chess Federation of Ukraine. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Federation Council in Moscow, the official website of the organization.

Report informs, the decision was made due to the debt of the Ukrainian Federation to FIDE.

The Ukrainian side is not paid on time for the organization of the match for the title of world chess champion between HOU Yifan and Muzychuk Maria, which took place in March in Lviv.