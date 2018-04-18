FIDE president arrives in Shamkir

Baku.18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Opening ceremony of the “ShamkirChess 2018” international tournament dedicated to the memory of Vugar Hashimov, will be held today.

Report was told in the press service of the tournament, the president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, will arrive in Shamkir to take part in the event.

Notably, the opening ceremony of the tournament will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Shamkir. The event will begin at 18:30.