​F1 freeway to be completed on June 16

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Manager on construction of Baku City Circuit, Thomas Butcher and Architect Hermann Tilke held a press conference.

Report informs, Mr. Tilke stated that there was a lot of work to do still.

He also said that he believes in successful holding of F1 European Grand Prix: "Only 5 weeks left until this magnificent event. However, we still have a lot of work to do. I believe Formula 1 will be successfully held. We will do our best so this Grand Prix is a memorable event . All the work is implemented on time and according to the plan. Considering the Baku traffic, we install concrete blocks and fences on the side roads at nights."

The architect also stated that he had already discussed the freeway with some pilots. he also said that no safety problems would arise while the racing: "I have spoken to some of the pilots. They are looking forward to come here and I believe no problems will arise with the freeway."

Mr. Tilke also commented on possible threats near the Gala Gapysy (The Castle Gate) section: "This part makes the racing even more interesting and different. The competition will involve the best pilots who will manage to pass this place. As for the accident, if any unpleasant incident happens, our marshals will be able to cope with this."

He said that in future new highways would be developed: "We would not like to displace any corners and then use them. When we get any new route proposal, we try to make new turns. We chose this freeway from 3 options. The main criteria were to show beautiful places of Baku and make this race very complicated. Comparing the Baku track with other tracks, I like this one more".

"The freeway will be completed and everyone will be able to see it live On June 16 morning. Until June 16 there is still some work to be done there. In order not to cause any inconvenience to the city residents, the track will be commissioned just before the race", said T.Butcher.