Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Within the next day of "SOCAR Summer School 2015", the participants competed in a cycling race. Report informs, 7 teams took part in the competition organized by the support of the Azerbaijani Cycling Federation (ACF).

According to regulations, 2-member teams competed in the relay-race with 1 km length route. The top three were given presents by SOCAR and ACF.