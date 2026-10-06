Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Countries confirmed for 3rd International Khankandi Ultramarathon

    Individual sports
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 13:27
    Countries confirmed for 3rd International Khankandi Ultramarathon

    The list of countries set to participate in the 3rd International Khankandi Ultramarathon, scheduled for October 8-11, has been determined.

    The Azerbaijan Athletics Federation told Report that alongside Azerbaijan, athletes from Iran, Ukraine, Georgia, Russia, and Lithuania will take part in the event.

    The ultramarathon will bring together 100 athletes and aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and running, while also showcasing Azerbaijan's regions through sport.

    The 192-kilometer Gabala-Khankandi route is expected to provide a demanding test of participants" endurance and physical preparedness.

    The race will consist of four stages: Gabala-Aghdash (55 km); Aghdash-Barda (65 km); Barda-Aghdam (44 km); Aghdam-Khankandi (28 km).

    Winners of each stage will receive separate awards, while the overall winners of the ultramarathon will claim the main prizes.

    The Khankandi Ultramarathon was first organized in 2024 on the Khankandi-Baku route, covering 380 km and attracting 64 athletes from four countries. In 2025, the event was held on the Gabala-Khankandi route and featured 81 athletes from six countries.

    The 2026 edition, being held for the third time, will once again take place along the Gabala-Khankandi route.

    Azerbaijan Athletics Federation
    III Beynəlxalq Xankəndi Ultramarafonuna qatılacaq ölkələrin adları müəyyənləşib
    В III Ханкендинском ультрамарафоне примут участие спортсмены из шести стран
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed