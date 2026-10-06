Countries confirmed for 3rd International Khankandi Ultramarathon

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The list of countries set to participate in the 3rd International Khankandi Ultramarathon, scheduled for October 8-11, has been determined.

The Azerbaijan Athletics Federation told Report that alongside Azerbaijan, athletes from Iran, Ukraine, Georgia, Russia, and Lithuania will take part in the event.

The ultramarathon will bring together 100 athletes and aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and running, while also showcasing Azerbaijan's regions through sport.

The 192-kilometer Gabala-Khankandi route is expected to provide a demanding test of participants" endurance and physical preparedness.

The race will consist of four stages: Gabala-Aghdash (55 km); Aghdash-Barda (65 km); Barda-Aghdam (44 km); Aghdam-Khankandi (28 km).

Winners of each stage will receive separate awards, while the overall winners of the ultramarathon will claim the main prizes.

The Khankandi Ultramarathon was first organized in 2024 on the Khankandi-Baku route, covering 380 km and attracting 64 athletes from four countries. In 2025, the event was held on the Gabala-Khankandi route and featured 81 athletes from six countries.

The 2026 edition, being held for the third time, will once again take place along the Gabala-Khankandi route.